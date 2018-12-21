Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Reemerges with helper in win
Marincin collected an assist, four shots and a minor penalty in Thursday's 6-1 home win over the Panthers.
The apple stands as Marincin's first point through seven games this season. He's no stranger to the press box, so consider any offensive production he gets to be an anomaly against his overall body of work as a stay-at-home defenseman.
