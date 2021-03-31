Marincin was reassigned from the active roster to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Marincin has spent the majority of the season on the taxi squad but has yet to join the Leafs' lineup for game action. He has a lone assists in five contests with AHL Toronto, though.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back to minor-league affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Up to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Directed to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Joins taxi squad•