Marincin (illness) will miss Wednesday's matchup with Buffalo, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Marincin is still dealing with an illness and will be out of action for a second straight game. With the Slovak unavailable, Justin Holl will link up with Igor Ozhiganov in the third pairing once again. Considering Marincin has managed a mere five points in 19 games this year, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value even once given the all-clear to play.