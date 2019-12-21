The Maple Leafs assigned Marincin to AHL Toronto on Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The Maple Leafs continue to manipulate the salary cap by sending Marincin to and from minors, as this is the fourth time he's been sent down in December. The 27-year-old hasn't played an NHL game since Nov. 2, and he's suited up in just three AHL games all year, recording one point.