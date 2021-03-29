Marincin was recalled from AHL Toronto to the taxi squad Monday.
The Maple Leafs rarely shake up their blue line, so Marincin likely will just add depth for the time being. The 29-year-old defenseman played 26 NHL games last year, recording four points and 14 PIM.
