Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Secures contract extension
Marincin agreed to terms on a one-year, $700,000 contract extension with Toronto on Friday.
Marincin won't see a pay increase with his new deal but won't have to worry about where he is playing next year. The blueliner has appeared in just 13 games this season in which he has failed to register a point while averaging a meager 14:19 of ice time. Heading into the rest of the season, the 27-year-old is unlikely to see any additional minutes which makes him a low-end fantasy option at best.
