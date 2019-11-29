Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Sent down to AHL
Marincin was sent down to the AHL on Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Marincin was demoted because the team wants him to get playing time rather than just sit in the press box. The 27-year-old blueliner last dressed for the Maple Leafs on Nov. 2, and he's yet to mark the scoresheet in seven appearances with the club this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Waived by Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Losing ice time•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Re-ups for one year•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back from illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Out again Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Remains sidelined•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.