Marincin was sent down to the AHL on Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Marincin was demoted because the team wants him to get playing time rather than just sit in the press box. The 27-year-old blueliner last dressed for the Maple Leafs on Nov. 2, and he's yet to mark the scoresheet in seven appearances with the club this season.

