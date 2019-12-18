Play

The Maple Leafs assigned Marincin to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

Marincin rarely plays when he's with the big club, as he's been healthy scratched for 13 straight NHL games. The Maple Leafs don't play again until Friday, but neither does their AHL affiliate, so this appears to be a paper move for cap purposes. Marinincin will likely rejoin the big club Friday.

