Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Shifts to minors
Marincin was loaned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Marincin was with the big club for eight games on this stint, but he suited up for just two, recording zero points and a minus-2 rating. The 25-year-old will likely be better off playing nightly in the minors anyway, and he could be called up again if his replacement, Travis Dermott, struggles with the Maple Leafs as well.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back with Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: On waivers Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Only four games played in last two months•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Continues to be healthy scratch•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Returning to action Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...