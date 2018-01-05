Marincin was loaned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Marincin was with the big club for eight games on this stint, but he suited up for just two, recording zero points and a minus-2 rating. The 25-year-old will likely be better off playing nightly in the minors anyway, and he could be called up again if his replacement, Travis Dermott, struggles with the Maple Leafs as well.

