Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Summoned by big club
The Maple Leafs recalled Marincin from AHL Toronto on Friday.
The Leafs only had six defensemen on their roster prior to Marincin's promotion, so he'll be on hand as an insurance policy for Friday's matchup with New Jersey. The The 27-year-old has gone scoreless in seven appearances with the big club this campaign.
