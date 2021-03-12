Marincin was promoted to the taxi squad from AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CBS Sports.
Marincin is expected to serve as depth while with the taxi squad. The 29-year-old defenseman isn't much of a factor on the scoresheet with no more than seven points in a single NHL season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Directed to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Joins taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Enters lineup for Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Nets first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Secures contract extension•