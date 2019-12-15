The Maple Leafs reassigned Marincin to AHL Toronto on Sunday.

Marincin has been a healthy scratch for the last 12 games he's been with the big club, so it's more beneficial to stay in the minors. However, Tyson Barrie (ankle) was injured in Saturday's game against the Oilers, so Marincin may be recalled for Tuesday's matchup against Buffalo if Barrie can't go.