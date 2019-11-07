The Maple Leafs waived Marincin on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Marincin has been a healthy scratch for five of Toronto's last six games, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. As long as he passes through waivers, the 27-year-old blueliner will almost certainly be assigned to the Leafs' minor-league affiliate.

