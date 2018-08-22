Dzierkals signed a one-year contract with the KHL's Dinamo Riga on Tuesday, KHL Insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

The undersized Latvian fashioned 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) over 51 contests for the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL last season, but a four-game stint with AHL Toronto (also in 2017-18) is the furthest he's gotten as a professional in North America. Still, Dzierkals is a quality playmaker at 21 years old, so one cannot rule an eventual return if he gains enough confidence playing overseas.