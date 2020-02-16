Marchment was recalled by the Maple Leafs from AHL Toronto on Sunday.

The 24-year-old earned another call-up from the AHL, while he's accumulated one assist while averaging 6:42 of ice time in three games at the top level. Marchment has been solid in the AHL, racking up 18 points in 24 games, and his next chance to suit up with the big club is in Sunday's game against Buffalo.