Maple Leafs' Mason Marchment: Headed to minors
Marchment was demoted to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
In four appearances for Toronto, Marchment averaged a mere 8:05 of ice time in which he tallied one helper, three shots and three hits. The winger's reassignment to the minors leaves the Maple Leafs with an extra roster spot.
