Maple Leafs' Mason Marchment: Injured during rookie tournament
Marchment will be in attendance at Leafs' camp, but is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
With no clear indication of the nature of Marchment's injury, there is no way to know if he will be available for the first preseason game against Ottawa on Tuesday. Even if he is healthy, the youngster is not going make the 23-man roster for Opening Night and is more likely auditioning for a role with AHL Toronto.
