Maple Leafs' Mason Marchment: Inks entry-level deal
Marchment agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Through 38 games with the Marlies, Marchment has notched 10 goals and 12 assists, along with a plus 13-rating. The Leafs organization is stacked with young talent, so it could be a while before the 22-year-old gets a shot at the lineup. How he performs at training camp ahead of the 2018-19 season will likely determine whether he is on coach Mike Babcock's short list of potential call-ups next year.
