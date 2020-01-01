Maple Leafs' Mason Marchment: Promoted from minors
Marchment was recalled from AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Marchment registered two goals, two assists and six PIM in 11 minor-league contests since returning from a preseason undisclosed injury. With the winger having shaken the rust off with the Marlies, he will likely challenge Dmytro Timashov and Adam Brooks for regular minutes with the Maple Leafs.
