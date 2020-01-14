Maple Leafs' Mason Marchment: Sent back to AHL
The Maple Leafs reassigned Marchment to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Marchment has been with the team for two weeks, but he only drew into three games and averaged 6:42 of ice time. He did manage to produce his first career NHL point, an assist, but the 24-year-old's development is better served in the minors.
