Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Absent from Monday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maccelli won't participate in Monday's practice session due to an illness.
Maccelli has been a healthy scratch in seven consecutive games, but he's now dealing with an illness. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against Chicago, but even if he's healthy, it's not guaranteed that he'll suit up.
