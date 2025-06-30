Maccelli was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Mammoth on Monday in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Maccelli was limited to .33 points per game last season, well off his 2023-24 pace when he was producing .70 points per game. The 24-year-old winger was limited to just 55 games for Utah last year after falling out of favor with the coaching staff, including a 20-game stretch to end the season in which he made just three appearances. With his new team, Maccelli won't be guaranteed ice time, so he'll have to earn a bottom-six role during training camp.