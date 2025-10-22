Maccelli scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to New Jersey.

Macelli's goal cut the score to 3-2 in the second period when he took a pass from William Nylander on a 2-on-1 and wired the puck into an open net after Jake Allen slid out of position. It was his first goal of the season. Maccelli's ice time jumped to 15:16 on Tuesday, which is a good sign. He has scuffled a bit early this year as he finds his fit in the Leafs top six. Maccelli is a great playmaker, so he could be a great asset to finishers like Nylander and John Tavares if he sticks with them.