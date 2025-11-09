Maccelli scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Maccelli has scored in back-to-back games, earning a total of three points in that span. It follows a healthy scratch Monday versus the Penguins, which appears to have had the intended effect in igniting Maccelli's offense. The 25-year-old is in a middle-six role and has earned four goals, four helpers, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 14 appearances.