Maccelli scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Maccelli scored a goal for the first time since Jan. 10, when he found the twine in a 5-0 victory over the Canucks. Maccelli has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 45 contests this season, so he's not expected to be a massive fantasy contributor any time soon -- even if he finds a way to crack the scoresheet from time to time.