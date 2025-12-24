Maccelli scored a goal in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Maccelli has a goal, an assist and five shots in three games since slotting back in the lineup after watching from the press box. Overall, he has five goals, six assists and 22 shots in 25 contests this season. The Leafs are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, so players like Maccelli may be on the trade block. He could have fantasy value in the right situation; unfortunately, Toronto isn't that place.