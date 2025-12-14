Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Scratched for seventh straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maccelli was a healthy scratch Saturday.
He has watched from the press box for seven straight games. And prior to that, Maccelli had one assist and three shots in his previous eight games. He's simply not a Craig Berube guy, which means a trade could be possible. But his output makes that all but impossible. Maccelli has four goals and five assists in 22 games this season.
