Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Snags helper in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maccelli notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.
Maccelli had been out of the lineup for 10 of the previous 11 games, mainly as a healthy scratch but once due to an illness. He's produced 10 points, 19 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 23 appearances. With the Maple Leafs' season starting to spiral, Maccelli could get more chances to play if he can chip in some offense, but fantasy managers shouldn't rely on him being a regular in the lineup.
