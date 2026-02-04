Maccelli scored two goals on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Maccelli opened the scoring at 7:12 of the second period, and he added a power-play marker in the third. The 25-year-old has opened February with three goals over two games after scoring just twice with six assists over 16 contests in January. The playmaking winger is up to 10 goals, 24 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 46 appearances. He won't come near the 57-point output he had in 2023-24 with the Coyotes, but he could challenge the 17-goal total he had that year.