Maccelli (illness) won't play in Thursday's game against Washington, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Maccelli missed Tuesday's game against Chicago due to an illness, and it's unclear whether he's still dealing with the ailment, as he was a healthy scratch for seven consecutive games prior to Tuesday's matchup. He'll be sidelined once again Thursday, but head coach Craig Berube said that he wants to get the 25-year-old into a game soon, suggesting that Maccelli isn't facing a long-term absence.