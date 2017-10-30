Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Back in lineup Monday
Martin (undisclosed) will return to action versus San Jose on Monday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Martin slides back into the game-day lineup after a brief one-game absence due to his undisclosed malady. Prior to getting hurt, the winger tallied a goal and an assist in his previous pair of outings. With the Ontario native cleared for action, Josh Leivo will once again find himself watching from the press box.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: To be held out Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Hit parade continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Gets goal, has point in each of last two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: No points in 13 games, but second in NHL in hits•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Sits second in NHL in hits•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...