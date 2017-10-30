Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Back in lineup Monday

Martin (undisclosed) will return to action versus San Jose on Monday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Martin slides back into the game-day lineup after a brief one-game absence due to his undisclosed malady. Prior to getting hurt, the winger tallied a goal and an assist in his previous pair of outings. With the Ontario native cleared for action, Josh Leivo will once again find himself watching from the press box.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories