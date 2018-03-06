Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Collects helper in return to lineup
Martin suited up for his first game since Jan. 22 and recorded an assist and five shots through 9:50 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo.
The veteran watched 18 consecutive contests as a healthy scratch before dressing Monday against Buffalo. Martin now has three goals and nine assists through 48 games for the campaign, and his 45 PIM and 140 hits are his only serviceable fantasy marks. However, his playing time projects to remain limited, so he's unlikely to make much of a splash moving forward.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Watching games, not playing them•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Healthy scratch recently•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Logging minimal minutes•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: New linemates make scoring easy•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: To be held out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...