Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Collects helper in return to lineup

Martin suited up for his first game since Jan. 22 and recorded an assist and five shots through 9:50 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

The veteran watched 18 consecutive contests as a healthy scratch before dressing Monday against Buffalo. Martin now has three goals and nine assists through 48 games for the campaign, and his 45 PIM and 140 hits are his only serviceable fantasy marks. However, his playing time projects to remain limited, so he's unlikely to make much of a splash moving forward.