Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Healthy scratch recently

Martin was scratched for each of the last two games, and saw minimal minutes before the benching.

Even though the 28-year-old is only averaging 7:55 of ice time throughout the season, this was the first occasion he was scratched in back-to-back contests. Further, since mid-December, Martin's only recorded one goal and one assist in 15 games -- but has found ways to fill the statsheet in other ways, notching 13 penalty minutes and 29 hits. However, the bottom line is Martin's low minutes and inconsistent playing time means it's unlikely his pace will increase much the rest of the season.