Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Hit parade continues
Martin is seeing regular action on the Leafs' fourth line and has an assist and nine hits in his first two games.
Martin isn't known for his offence, but he is a hit machine. He has delivered 300 or more hits and averaged over 100 PIM in his last four seasons. There's value in Martin's game in those leagues that still count those categories.
