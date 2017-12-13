Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Logging minimal minutes

Martin is averaging 7:59 of ice time in his last 10 outings.

Unsurprisingly, Martin's limited opportunities to get onto the ice have affected his ability to tally points as he has just one goal in those 10 contests. During this stretch the winger has still managed to dish out 28 hits, which is the primary contribution the Ontario native will make for fantasy owners.

