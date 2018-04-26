Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Role diminished in second half

Martin was held out of the entire seven-game playoff series against Boston and played in just three of his team's final 33 regular season games.

The bottom-six bruiser was one of the odd men out with Toronto adding Patrick Marleau last offseason and Tomas Plekanec before the trade deadline. The 28-year-old managed just three goals and 12 points in 50 contests. Martin also managed just 50 penalty minutes, the fewest in his career. His fantasy value is pretty much nonexistent moving forward.