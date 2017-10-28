Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: To be held out Saturday

Martin (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's clash with the visiting Flyers, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Whatever is bothering Martin does not appear to be a significant concern, as this latest report notes that the hard-hitting forward will rejoin the lineup for Monday's game against the Sharks.

