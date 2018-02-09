Play

Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Watching games, not playing them

Martin last suited up for the Maple Leafs on January 22 and has been a healthy scratch since.

The Leafs have shuffled their lines in the last couple weeks and unfortunately, Martin's lack of speed have put him in the media box. Even when he's in the lineup, Martin only plays five-to-seven minutes and he doesn't contribute much fantasy value, even his usual PIM. We just can't recommend him any more.

