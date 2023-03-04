Murray (ankle) has been activated off long-term injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game versus Vancouver, per the NHL media site.
Murray could be in goal against the Canucks on Saturday night, but the Maple Leafs have yet to announce a starter. Murray's gone 11-5-2 while posting a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 19 appearances with Toronto this season.
