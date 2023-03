Murray stopped 22 of 26 shots, leading the Maple Leafs to a 7-4 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

After allowing three goals through 2:33 of the second period, Murray settled into the game, only allowing a power-play goal to Leon Draisaitl after that point. This game marks the fourth straight game that Murray has allowed four goals and marks his first win in March. The former Senator should continue to split starts with Ilya Samsonov moving forward.