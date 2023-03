Murray made 48 saves a 5-4 shootout win over the Senators on Saturday.

He also forced the shootout to nine rounds. Murray was cruising along and while busy, he had a 4-2 lead until the 10:42 mark of the third. That's when Brady Tkachuk scored the first of two third-period goals to force OT. It was Murray's first start against his former team since being traded to Toronto on July 11, 2022. He played two seasons with the Sens.