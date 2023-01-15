Murray stopped 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

Auston Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a chance to at least earn a point in TD Garden -- the toughest building in the NHL this season for visitors -- by tying the game at 3-3 early in the third period, but Murray couldn't come up with a Matt Grzelcyk blast from the point with just over a minute left in regulation. The netminder has started six of the last nine games for Toronto and appears to be the team's current No. 1, but he's been far from consistent during that stretch, going 3-3-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .899 save percentage.