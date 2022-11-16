Murray made 35 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Making his first start since Toronto's opener and facing the team he won back-to-back Stanley Cups with earlier in his career, Murray allowed two goals in less than two minutes early in the second period but was otherwise sharp as he picked up his first win as a Maple Leaf. Ilya Samsonov (knee) doesn't yet have a timetable for his return, so Murray could get a chance to lock down the No. 1 job for Toronto if he plays well -- assuming that he's able to stay healthy himself, of course.