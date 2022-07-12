Ottawa traded Murray and two draft picks to Toronto in exchange for future considerations Monday.

Ottawa will retain 25 percent of Murray's $6.25 million cap hit over the next two seasons. He went 5-12-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 20 games with the Senators last year. The 28-year-old also spent some time with AHL Belleville, posting a .918 save percentage in two appearances. The Maple Leafs are still expected to explore goalies on the open market this offseason, but as things currently stand, Murray is likely the team's top goaltending option for the 2022-23 campaign.