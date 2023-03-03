Murray (ankle) is expected to return for Saturday's game in Vancouver, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Murray will need to be activated from long-term injured reserve before returning to action. He's missed the last 17 games and hasn't suited up since Jan. 17. The 28-year-old is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 19 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Will practice Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Working before practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Out for next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Will undergo further testing•