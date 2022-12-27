Murray is expected to start on the road against Arizona on Thursday, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Ilya Samsonov is set to guard the road net versus St. Louis on Tuesday. Murray has an 8-2-2 record, 2.34 GAA and .925 save percentage in 12 contests this season. Arizona has the 27th-ranked offense with 2.69 goals per game.