Murray will guard the road net versus Boston on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Murray has won his last two starts, giving up only three goals on 69 shots in victories over Philadelphia and Nashville. Murray is 11-4-0 with a 2.48 GAA and a .919 save percentage this season. He will have a tough matchup against the Bruins, who are the best team in the NHL this season with a 32-5-4 record.