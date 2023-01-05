Murray will guard the home crease against Seattle on Thursday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Murray was strong in his last start, stopping 26 shots in a 6-2 win over Colorado. Overall, Murray is 9-3-2 with a 2,43 GAA and a .920 save percentage, his best start to the season in three years. Murray will face the Kraken, who are fifth overall in NHL scoring, averaging 3.50 goals per game.