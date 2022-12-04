Murray made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He played a solid game, giving up two power-play goals along the way. But Murray was upset with himself after the game: "That one in overtime is one I need to come up with... It just knuckled a bit, kind of handcuffed me." The game had a real postseason feel to it, and both teams played intense, focused hockey. Murray made several great blocks along the way and bounced back after being bowled over by Anthony Cirelli. Murray is now 5-1-2 with a 2.63 GAA and .921 save percentage.