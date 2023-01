Per Mike Stephens of SI Now, Murray was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, indicating he will get the home start versus Ottawa.

Murray has not started since Jan. 17 when he was pulled early in the second period, after giving up four goals on eight shots against Florida. Murray is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. He will face his former team, the Senators, who are 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.85 goals per game.